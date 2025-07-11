Ideal Spinning Mills announces resumption of operations amid positive market outlook





LAHORE: Ideal Spinning Mills Limited (PSX: IDSM) has announced that it will resume its production operations from Monday, July 15, 2025, following encouraging developments in the textile and spinning market.

According to a notice submitted to the Pakistan Stock Exchange under Section 96 and 131 of the Securities Act, 2015 and Clause 5.6.1(a) of the PSX Rule Book, the company cited improved market conditions as the basis for restarting operations, which had previously been suspended.

Ideal Spinning Mills is part of the larger textile manufacturing sector in Pakistan, which has seen fluctuating fortunes in recent years due to economic volatility, energy constraints, and global market pressures. However, recent indicators suggest improved demand and a relatively stable input cost environment, prompting companies like Ideal to return to active production.

The company assured stakeholders of its continued commitment to operational efficiency and transparency, stating that the relevant information has also been shared with TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange.

Ideal Spinning Mills’ decision to restart operations adds to a broader trend of gradual recovery within Pakistan’s textile and spinning industry, which remains one of the country’s key export sectors.