Mari Energies expands upstream portfolio with acquisition of key hydrocarbon exploration blocks 

In a strategic move, Mari Energies Limited has entered into farm-out agreements with Orient Petroleum Inc. (OPI) to acquire working interests in key hydrocarbon exploration blocks across Pakistan.

According to an official disclosure submitted to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday, Mari Energies will acquire a 45% working interest and operatorship in the Marwat block located in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and an additional 45% working interest and operatorship in the Harnai South block situated in Balochistan.

The company will also acquire a 20% non-operating working interest in the Ratana D&P Lease located in Punjab.

These acquisitions are subject to regulatory approvals, the execution of deeds of assignment with the Government of Pakistan, and the fulfillment of other formalities required by law.

Mari Energies stated that this transaction underlines its continued focus on strengthening Pakistan’s indigenous hydrocarbon exploration and development activities. By expanding into prospective onshore areas, the company aims to support national energy security and ensure a more resilient upstream supply chain.

Mari Energies Limited (formerly Mari Petroleum Company Limited) is a public limited company incorporated in Pakistan on December 4, 1984, under the Companies Ordinance, 1984 (now superseded by the Companies Act, 2017).

The company is principally engaged in the exploration, production, and sale of hydrocarbons. It also provides exploration and production-related services and is involved in ventures related to mineral mining and technology businesses.