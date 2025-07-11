Toyota raises car prices by up to Rs. 600,000 following NEV Levy in budget 2025–26

In the aftermath of the 2025–26 federal budget, Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC) has increased prices across its entire vehicle lineup, citing the impact of the newly imposed NEV (New Enhanced Valuation) Levy. The move comes shortly after other major automakers, including Honda Atlas, Changan Pakistan, and Pakistan Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC), revised their prices in response to the same tax.

The revised prices, effective from July 1, show hikes ranging from Rs. 49,000 to Rs. 600,000, depending on the model. However, the updated rates for the Corolla Cross are yet to be announced.

In the Yaris lineup, the GLI MT 1.3 now costs Rs. 4,649,000, up by Rs. 170,000, while the ATIV MT 1.3 has climbed to Rs. 4,829,000, a rise of Rs. 99,000. The GLI CVT 1.3 now stands at Rs. 4,809,000 after an increase of Rs. 49,000. The ATIV CVT 1.3 has gone up by Rs. 115,000 to Rs. 5,719,000. Prices for the ATIV X CVT 1.5 have also risen, with the Beige Interior variant reaching Rs. 6,389,000 after a Rs. 134,000 jump, and the Black Interior version now at Rs. 6,449,000, following an increase of Rs. 130,000.

For the Corolla Altis, the Altis X Manual 1.6 is now priced at Rs. 6,099,000, up by Rs. 130,000. The Altis 1.6 X CVT-i has increased by Rs. 140,000 to Rs. 6,699,000, while the Special Edition variant now stands at Rs. 7,339,000 after a Rs. 150,000 hike. The Altis X CVT-i 1.8 has gone up by Rs. 140,000 to Rs. 7,029,000. Meanwhile, the Grande X CVT-i 1.8 Beige and Black Interior variants have both seen increases of Rs. 160,000, bringing their new prices to Rs. 7,669,000 and Rs. 7,709,000, respectively.

The Hilux series has also seen significant price jumps. The Hilux E has risen to Rs. 11,379,000, up by Rs. 340,000. The Revo G 2.8 is now priced at Rs. 12,329,000 after a Rs. 370,000 increase, and the Revo G Automatic 2.8 stands at Rs. 12,939,000 following a Rs. 390,000 hike. The Revo V Automatic 2.8 has gone up by Rs. 430,000 to Rs. 14,279,000. The Revo GR-S has registered one of the steepest increases at Rs. 530,000, taking its new price to Rs. 15,889,000.

Toyota’s Fortuner SUV lineup has also been affected. The Fortuner 2.7 G now costs Rs. 14,929,000, an increase of Rs. 510,000. The 2.7 V variant has risen by Rs. 560,000 to Rs. 16,659,000, while the Sigma 4 now stands at Rs. 18,169,000 after a Rs. 590,000 hike. The Fortuner Legender has increased by Rs. 570,000 to Rs. 19,129,000, and the Fortuner GR-S now carries a price tag of Rs. 20,469,000, up by Rs. 600,000.

As per Toyota’s terms and conditions, all bookings made on or after July 1 will be invoiced at the new Ex-Factory Karachi Retail Selling Prices. Orders already in the system but not marked “Good to Go”—those with short or partial payments—will also be subject to the new prices. However, fully paid orders with No Claim Status (NCS) cleared by June 30 will be processed according to previous terms outlined in the company’s June 16 notification. The revised prices are indicative Ex-Factory Karachi rates and include all applicable taxes, duties, and dealer commissions. The company has further stated that any future changes in government levies, currency valuation, or taxation may also affect final vehicle prices.

This latest round of price hikes underscores the broader impact of the NEV Levy, which is expected to raise vehicle costs across the board as automakers adjust to the updated valuation mechanisms introduced in the national budget.