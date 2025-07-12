Govt moves to boost Gwadar Port transshipment operations, promote global outreach

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal has directed relevant ministries and departments to expedite the operationalisation of Gwadar Port by promoting its cost-effective trade routes and available incentives to international businesses, alongside the early commencement of transshipment operations between Gwadar and the Persian Gulf.

Chairing a high-level meeting of the Cabinet Committee on the Operationalisation of Gwadar Port on Friday, the minister called for an urgent, well-coordinated strategy to raise Gwadar’s global profile as a competitive and strategic maritime hub. The meeting was coordinated by Member Infrastructure, Planning Commission, Dr. Waqas Anwar, and attended by senior officials from the Gwadar Port Authority, and the ministries of Maritime Affairs, Foreign Affairs, Defence, Defence Production, Interior, Finance, Commerce, Communications, Railways, and Industries and Production.

The committee deliberated on a range of measures, including the organisation of an international conference in Islamabad to enhance global awareness about Gwadar Port. It also discussed the creation of a comprehensive marketing strategy and diplomatic outreach campaign to attract trade and investment from Central Asian Republics and other regions.

The Planning Minister was informed that the Ministry of Maritime Affairs is in the process of engaging private shipping liners to initiate transshipment operations between Gwadar and the Persian Gulf. The proposed operations will initially handle cargo categories such as minerals, dates, seafood, and cement, and will be tailored to support sectors including mining, fisheries, and processing industries.

Minister Ahsan Iqbal stressed that Gwadar’s geostrategic location as the shortest trade route connecting the Gulf and Central Asia — especially Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, and Kyrgyzstan — positions it to become a pivotal regional transshipment centre. He urged that Gwadar be actively promoted at international roadshows and exhibitions as a strategic trade gateway.

“Well-designed promotional materials must be disseminated through Pakistan’s embassies and diplomatic missions worldwide to ensure global visibility for Gwadar Port,” the minister said, adding that the narrative around Gwadar should highlight both its logistical advantages and investor incentives.

Iqbal also instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to initiate the formation of a four-nation consortium to undertake a pre-feasibility study on an undersea tunnel linking Gwadar to Oman. The proposed link aims to improve connectivity between South Asia and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region, adding a new dimension to regional integration efforts. The minister noted that this could complement plans to establish ferry links with Gulf countries, particularly in light of China’s growing trade footprint in the region.

He also directed the Director General of Gwadar Port Authority to ensure adequate hospitality and recreational infrastructure for visiting international shipping crews to make their experience more convenient and encourage frequent returns. In response, the DG confirmed that high-standard lodging facilities, including the 5-star Pearl Continental Hotel, are already operational and available for international maritime staff.

The meeting represents the latest push by the federal government to expedite Gwadar Port’s transition from a strategic vision to an operational trade node. Ahsan Iqbal reiterated the importance of a proactive inter-ministerial approach to ensure that policy, infrastructure, and international promotion efforts are aligned with Gwadar’s long-term commercial and strategic goals.