Honda unveils HR-V e:HEV pricing ahead of launch, cuts rates on petrol variants

Honda Atlas is set to introduce its first-ever hybrid SUV in Pakistan, the HR-V e:HEV, with an ex-factory price of PKR 8,999,000, according to details shared by PakWheels. Beginning Monday, July 14, the vehicle will be available for public display and test drives at all Honda 3S dealerships nationwide, following its recent sighting on a transport carrier within the country.

This launch marks Honda’s official entry into the hybrid C-segment SUV segment in Pakistan, where the HR-V e:HEV will compete directly with established players like the Toyota Corolla Cross. Equipped with Honda’s advanced e:HEV system—featuring a dual-motor hybrid setup—it promises enhanced fuel efficiency, smoother driving performance, and lower emissions.

Alongside the hybrid introduction, Honda has revised prices for its petrol HR-V variants, slashing PKR 100,000 from both trims. Effective July 14, the HR-V VTi will retail for PKR 7,549,000, while the HR-V VTi S will be priced at PKR 7,799,000. The adjustment suggests a deliberate effort to align the petrol lineup with the anticipated demand shift toward hybrids.

Pakistan’s hybrid and electric vehicle market is steadily expanding, fuelled by rising fuel prices, import incentives, and growing environmental consciousness. With competitors like Toyota, MG, and Haval already in the electrified space, Honda’s entry signals a serious step forward in adapting to the country’s evolving automotive landscape—and the HR-V e:HEV could be a major contender in that race.