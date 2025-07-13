CM Punjab approves new police force to manage crowds and protect property

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that protecting public life and property remains her top priority, as the provincial cabinet approved the formation of the country’s first dedicated law enforcement unit, the Riot Management Police.

The new force, part of the Punjab Police, is tasked with protecting lives, public and private property, and government assets. The chief minister said the force brings a new approach to law enforcement that focuses on preventing damage during unrest by safely controlling crowds.

She added that this move will help prevent situations from getting worse during public demonstrations.

According to officials, the Riot Management Police will consist of 5,000 personnel. The first batch of 3,000 personnel has completed its eight-week training at the Police Training Center in Farooqabad. The training was based on manuals from the United States, Turkiye, Europe, and other countries, and was conducted by police experts trained in Turkiye.

The personnel have been provided with special equipment and protective gear for crowd control.

Officials said that 3,000 trained personnel will be deployed at regional headquarters, with 250 stationed in each region. The remaining 2,000 personnel will be added in future phases. During the passing out ceremony, the personnel demonstrated exercises designed to control violent protesters.

The event was attended by Additional IG Khurram Shakoor, DIG Riot Management Asad Sarfraz, and other officers. Awards were given to Inspector Hafiz Khurram Shahzad, Sub-Inspector Shan Ali, Assistant Sub-Inspector Sajjad Riaz, Shahzad Hussain, and Head Constable Naeem Niaz for their performance during training.

Each Riot Management Police unit will consist of 250 personnel and include 15 specialized sub-teams. These sub-teams include units for first aid, drone operations, crowd engagement, negotiations, crowd control, arrests, evacuations, canine handling, and sniping.

The chief minister said that personnel have been trained to manage different types of crowds, with an emphasis on preventing damage to both private and government properties. She said the Riot Management Police is designed to respond professionally to groups that try to create fear and panic through organized attacks.

She added that such attacks not only cause damage but also harm Pakistan’s image internationally.

Officials confirmed that the personnel will receive a special allowance based on their performance and role within the force.