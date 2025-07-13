Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Commerce ministry moves to roll out E-Commerce Policy 2025–30

New five-year roadmap aims to boost digital trade, empower youth, and streamline e-commerce infrastructure across Pakistan.

By Ghulam Abbas

ISLAMABAD: In a move towards modernizing its digital economy, Pakistan has launched extensive consultations to finalize the country’s next five-year e-commerce roadmap, the E-Commerce Policy 2025–30.

According to sources, the Ministry of Commerce has reached out to relevant ministries, regulators, and private sector stakeholders, seeking their feedback on the proposed draft. Once the consultation process concludes, the policy will be submitted to the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) for approval.

The new policy serves as a strategic continuation and expansion of Pakistan’s first e-commerce policy, introduced in 2019. However, it is far more ambitious in both scope and vision. It responds to the global acceleration of digital commerce, particularly in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, which pushed governments and businesses worldwide to embrace e-commerce as a driver of growth, trade competitiveness, and job creation. With a youthful population, high mobile penetration, and expanding broadband infrastructure, Pakistan stands at the cusp of a digital transformation. The upcoming policy seeks to seize this opportunity.

Built on a lifecycle-based approach, the draft policy offers end-to-end support for e-commerce participants, from onboarding and digital payments to logistics, consumer trust, and cross-border trade. It addresses key bottlenecks that have long hindered sectoral growth, including system interoperability, fragmented regulations, weak consumer protection, and limited logistics capacity. At the same time, it leverages emerging opportunities fueled by mobile-first usage, fintech expansion, and the rapid rise of social commerce.

One of the standout features of the policy is the formal inclusion of youth aged 15 to 18 as active participants in the e-commerce ecosystem. By introducing age-appropriate compliance pathways and supervisory mechanisms, the policy aims to empower young entrepreneurs to build digital ventures, access formal markets, and contribute meaningfully to economic activity. This focus on youth inclusion reflects a broader strategy to ensure that women, micro and small businesses, and rural communities are also brought into the fold of Pakistan’s digital economy.

Institutional coordination is another key priority. The policy calls for a structured delivery mechanism anchored by the National E-Commerce Council (NeCC), Thematic Working Groups (TWGs), and a dedicated E-Commerce Secretariat. These bodies will oversee implementation, monitor progress in real time, and adapt the strategy to evolving market and technological trends.

Far from being a mere regulatory exercise, the E-Commerce Policy 2025–30 positions e-commerce as a central pillar of national development. It aims to remove barriers, foster innovation, and attract digital investment, creating an ecosystem where all Pakistanis have the tools and opportunities to participate in and benefit from the digital economy. The Ministry of Commerce hopes the policy will not only strengthen Pakistan’s domestic digital trade but also enhance its standing in the global digital marketplace.

Previous article
Government provides Rs616 billion to support loss-making state-owned enterprises
Ghulam Abbas
Ghulam Abbas
The writer is a member of the staff at the Islamabad Bureau. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Agriculture

New agri-trade authority launched to align with global safety standards

Officials says new body reflects ministry’s broader goal of building sustainable export systems and improving Pakistan’s global standing in agricultural trade

Muslim owner can gift property based on affection, says LHC

Sindh energy minsiter briefs president on Sindh’s power and planning concerns

CM Punjab approves new police force to manage crowds and protect property

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.