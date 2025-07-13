Sign inSubscribe
K-Electric connects 23 industrial units to national grid

Moonis Alvi says the initiative is focused on improving operational efficiency for industries and supporting national energy optimisation

By Monitoring Desk

KARACHI: K-Electric has connected 23 industrial units to the national electricity grid since July 2024, as part of its effort to shift the industrial sector away from captive power generation, the company said in a statement.

The utility added that another 45 industrial units are currently in the process of conversion. Many others have increased their use of on-grid power, and the company noted a continued rise in load-extension requests from industries.

To prepare for the expected increase in demand over the next one to two years, K-Electric is upgrading its 132kV transmission corridors and feeder infrastructure.

Chief Executive Officer Moonis Alvi said the initiative is focused on improving operational efficiency for industries and supporting national energy optimisation.

