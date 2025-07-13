Power Division denies extending electricity peak hours

ISLAMABAD: The Power Division has denied reports of an increase in electricity peak hours and confirmed that the existing schedule remains unchanged.

In a post on X, the ministry stated that claims about including morning hours in the peak time bracket are false.

The current four-hour peak period is based on increased demand after sunset, mainly due to lighting and air conditioning usage, especially in commercial areas that stay open late. This schedule adjusts with seasonal sunset changes and has been consistently followed for years.

To meet higher demand during this time, power plants with higher operating costs, which are not used during off-peak periods, are also brought online.

The Power Division clarified that there is no change in policy and peak hours only apply to the evening and night.

Authorities warned that spreading incorrect information could cause confusion and said such actions would be addressed under relevant laws.

The ministry advised the public to rely only on official sources for accurate updates on electricity matters.