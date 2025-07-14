Google to expand AI Overview ads to Pakistan

KARACHI: Google will roll out Ads in AI Overviews to more Asia-Pacific markets later this year, including Pakistan, as part of its growing use of artificial intelligence in Search.

The feature allows businesses to place ads directly within AI-generated summaries on Search, offering new ways to reach customers.

The company says AI Overviews are now used by over 1.5 billion people globally and are driving more than 10% growth in certain types of queries in key markets. Google notes that commercial queries in AI Overviews have also increased, creating new opportunities for businesses to connect with consumers earlier in their search journey.

With Ads in AI Overviews, businesses can have their ads appear within responses tailored to a user’s query and the context of the overview. Google says this helps shorten the path from discovery to decision and connect with customers during moments of emerging interest.

The new feature is part of Google’s wider push to integrate AI across its advertising platforms. In Search and YouTube, the company is developing tools to help marketers adapt to changes in consumer behavior and manage more complex digital strategies.

Google’s AI-powered updates include tools like AI Max for Search, which uses Gemini models to read websites and ads and automatically generate relevant headlines. Another tool, AI Mode, is designed for deeper search queries and will soon include ads in its responses in the U.S.

Google also introduced Asset Studio, a workspace that uses AI models to create image and video ad assets, and a YouTube Creator Partnerships Hub, where brands can find and work with creators. A new agentic AI system in Google Ads and Analytics will help marketers automate campaign generation and performance insights.

The rollout of these tools comes as Google aims to support marketers with fewer resources while maintaining reach and improving outcomes.