Pakistan, South Korea discuss deeper collaboration in tech and digital skills development

IT Minister Shaza Fatima, Korean envoy agree to explore joint opportunities in innovation, training, and research

By Monitoring Desk

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja and Chargé d’Affaires of the Republic of Korea, Park Jae-lark, held a meeting on Wednesday to discuss expanding bilateral cooperation in the fields of technology, human resource development, and industry-academia collaboration.

During the meeting, the minister reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to building a competitive workforce by implementing high-quality training programs designed to prepare the youth for the digital economy.

Highlighting the importance of international partnerships, Shaza Fatima emphasized the need for strategic engagement with Korean institutions to promote innovation and enhance technical education.

“We are investing in skill development to ensure our youth are equipped to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving digital world,” she said.

Mr. Park welcomed the minister’s vision and expressed support for strengthening collaboration in emerging technologies, research initiatives, and capacity-building efforts.

Both sides agreed to explore practical areas for cooperation that would support technological progress and contribute to economic growth in both countries.

