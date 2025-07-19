Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Sudan explore agricultural partnership for regional food security

Pakistan has proposed a tri-party collaboration with Saudi Arabia and Sudan to foster agricultural ventures aimed at boosting regional food security. The proposed partnership seeks to utilize Sudan’s fertile lands, Pakistani agricultural expertise, and Saudi investment to create joint ventures focused on sugar processing, meat export, and related infrastructure.

Minister for National Food Security and Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain, outlined the potential of the partnership during a meeting with Sudanese Ambassador to Pakistan, Salih Mohamed Ahmed Mohamed Siddig, on Friday. He emphasized that such cooperation would benefit all parties involved, particularly through Sudan’s sugar and meat industries, by encouraging Pakistani private sector participation in sectors like sugar processing, technology transfer, and slaughterhouse development.

Mr. Hussain expressed Pakistan’s commitment to establishing itself as a hub for international agricultural cooperation. He highlighted the role of such partnerships in advancing sustainable development while promoting regional prosperity. He also pointed out the importance of aligning Pakistan’s goals of boosting food security and investment with the broader agenda of South-South cooperation.

Acknowledging the cultural and historical ties between Pakistan and Sudan, Mr. Hussain emphasized the potential for strengthening agricultural trade and collaboration in technology and education. He noted Pakistan’s expertise in crop production, irrigation, and livestock health, which could be invaluable in supporting Sudan’s agricultural ambitions.

The Sudanese ambassador, in turn, spoke about Sudan’s demographic composition and the existing goodwill between the nations, reaffirming his country’s interest in enhancing bilateral cooperation. He also highlighted Sudan’s success in maintaining livestock health standards, which ensures disease-free meat exports to Gulf markets.

Pakistan’s support for Sudan’s education sector was also discussed, with Mr. Hussain offering assistance in securing additional seats for Sudanese students at the University of Agriculture, Faisalabad. He further emphasized the potential for collaboration in veterinary science, breeding, and poultry management, ensuring Pakistan’s role in providing necessary technical support.

The two sides agreed to explore further collaboration in various sectors, with a particular focus on sustainable agriculture to address the region’s growing food security challenges.