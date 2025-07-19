Pakistan Sugar Mills Association leadership dispute raises concerns over violation of rules and regulations

A senior member of the Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) has formally raised concerns with the prime minister regarding what he claims is an “unlawful change” in the association’s leadership.

According to a report published by The News, Rizwanullah Khan, leader of PSMA’s Sindh Zone, filed a complaint alleging that the newly elected central chairman, Zaka Ashraf, assumed office without following the required procedures outlined in the Trade Organisations Rules, 2013, and PSMA’s own articles of association.

In his complaint, Khan urges the prime minister to take notice of what he describes as a “blatant violation of law,” which he argues has undermined the legitimacy of the PSMA and could jeopardise its dealings with government institutions.

The issue primarily revolves around Ashraf’s executive committee, which is allegedly conducting PSMA affairs, including meetings with government officials, without lawful authority.

The complaint also points to a “modified interim order” issued by the Directorate General of Trade Organizations (DGTO) on May 13, 2025, which restricts expenditures to essential activities, such as salaries and operational costs. Khan claims that despite this order, Ashraf’s committee has continued to engage in unauthorised activities.

According to the complaint, the PSMA’s last official election took place in November 2022, overseen by a legally constituted Election Commission. However, Khan alleges that Ashraf’s group conducted elections for the 2023-24 term without following proper procedures, including failing to provide the mandatory 15-day notice period and not meeting quorum requirements.

Khan further challenges Ashraf’s eligibility to lead the association, citing Rule 15(5)(e) of the Trade Organisations Rules, 2013, which disqualifies anyone who has completed two terms as an office bearer. He calls for the government to disassociate Ashraf’s group from representing the PSMA.

In response, Ashraf rejected the allegations, describing them as “baseless” and defending his election as unopposed due to the failure to hold elections for two years. Asim Ghani Usman, another senior PSMA official, also defended the leadership’s actions, asserting that previous elections had flaws, including an ineligible nominee, which led to a new vote to restore the association’s constitutional functioning.

However, some members of the association have expressed concerns that Ashraf’s panel has ignored established rules and procedures, raising doubts about the legality of its leadership.