Pakistan’s power generation up by 2% YoY in June 2025 due to higher demand

Pakistan’s total power generation increased by 2% year-on-year (YoY) in June 2025, reaching 13,744 GWh, though it remained below the reference levels set by the previous year. Generation for the fiscal year 2025 stood at 127,160 GWh, unchanged from FY24, according to Arif Habib Limited (AHL).

The increase in June’s generation was driven by higher demand, which was supported by lower tariffs and a shift of captive consumption to the national grid. Despite some sources of generation showing a decrease, such as nuclear and gas, the overall increase is indicative of robust demand patterns across various sectors.

Hydel power generation saw a significant boost, increasing by 14% YoY to 5,410 GWh, making up 39.4% of the total generation. RLNG (Re-gasified Liquefied Natural Gas) also contributed significantly, with a 12% increase YoY to 2,216 GWh. Coal (local) generation increased by 1% YoY, reaching 1,510 GWh, while coal (imported) registered the most significant growth, rising by 19% YoY to 1,397 GWh.

However, nuclear generation faced a sharp decline, falling by 31% YoY to 1,383 GWh, a drop from 1,998 GWh last year. Gas generation also saw a 17% decrease, contributing 968 GWh in June.

In terms of fuel costs, the overall cost of power generation dropped by 9% YoY to PKR 7.87 per kWh in June 2025, remaining below the reference benchmark.

The decrease in cost is attributed to a reduction in the prices of imported fuels and the shift toward cheaper generation sources, such as RLNG and hydel.

On the other hand, RFO (Residual Fuel Oil) remained the most expensive fuel, at PKR 28.89 per kWh, reflecting a 1% increase YoY. Coal (imported) costs increased slightly by 4% YoY to PKR 15.16 per kWh, while gas saw a decrease in its cost by 11%, settling at PKR 12.39 per kWh.