Pakistan sends around 336,999 workers abroad in first half of 2025

The Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment (BIOE) has facilitated the employment of 336,999 Pakistanis abroad from January 1 to June 30 this year, according to an official source cited by APP.

The demand for foreign jobs is growing as policies continue to create new opportunities for both skilled and unskilled workers.

Since the Bureau’s establishment in 1971, more than 10 million Pakistanis have registered for overseas employment. The official said that 2015 recorded the highest number of emigrants, with 946,571 Pakistanis going abroad for jobs.

Currently, 116,300 foreign jobs are available through the Bureau.

The BIOE plays a key role in easing domestic unemployment pressures and contributes to the economy through workers’ remittances. These remittances support debt servicing, import payments, poverty alleviation, development projects, and other economic activities.

The Bureau regulates, facilitates, and monitors the emigration process, working with Overseas Employment Promoters (OEPs) in the private sector, as well as supporting individuals seeking jobs abroad through personal networks. It collects and maintains emigration data used by the Economic Division and other government bodies for planning and policy making.

The Bureau operates under the Emigration Ordinance of 1979. It manages licensing for OEPs, oversees the work of seven Protectorates of Emigrants offices, and conducts pre-departure briefings for migrant workers. Other responsibilities include promoting emigration, advising the federal government on emigration policies, ensuring insurance coverage for workers, and handling agreements with foreign countries on manpower export.

The Bureau also manages the State Life Emigrants Insurance Fund.