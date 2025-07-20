Sign inSubscribe
Sindh announces record Rs42 billion budget for universities and IT training

In the expanded PITP phase, 35,000 students will be trained in 12 IT fields, after 13,565 were trained in the first phase

By Monitoring Desk

KARACHI: The Sindh government has allocated Rs42 billion in the 2025–26 budget for public universities and digital skills training for youth, the highest among all provinces.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said the government is taking steps to prepare the younger generation with modern technology and digital expertise.

A key part of this effort is the People’s IT Program (PITP), which has entered its second phase with a budget of Rs1.4 billion. Memon said PITP has become a model for integrating youth into the digital economy.

In the expanded phase, 35,000 students will receive advanced training in 12 high-demand IT fields.

Under the first phase of PITP, 13,565 students were trained, and 300 top performers received Google Chromebooks and laptops through a merit-based process.

Memon said that Rs96.481 million was spent on the new building of the Food Engineering Department at NED University, while the International Boys Hostel, completed at a cost of Rs67.11 million, has also opened to students. He said these projects reflect ongoing improvements in higher education infrastructure.

He added that the government is not only providing academic opportunities but also preparing youth for the workforce, enabling them to contribute to the country’s economy. Memon said these initiatives are linked to the province’s development and future growth.

Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

