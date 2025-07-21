Government launches EV scheme with 25% women’s quota, prioritises youth and low-income groups

ISLAMABAD: In a landmark move to promote green mobility and economic empowerment, the government has dedicated a 25% quota for women and announced the distribution of over 100,000 electric bikes and 300,000 electric rickshaws/loaders under its new electric vehicle (EV) scheme. The initiative aims to reduce fuel imports, protect the environment, and boost the local auto industry.

Under the plan, top-performing students will receive free electric bikes, while unemployed individuals can access electric rickshaws and loaders on easy terms. The Prime Minister, in a high-level meeting, emphasised that the shift to EVs would save billions in foreign exchange and drive sustainable development. He called for an immediate action plan to ensure widespread accessibility of EVs to the public.

Unemployed youth and low-income individuals will be prioritized for receiving electric rickshaws and loaders, providing them with earning opportunities. The initiative has also led to the establishment of four new battery manufacturing companies in Pakistan, expected to create new business and employment opportunities.

The government will enforce strict safety and quality standards for all EVs, with third-party validation to ensure transparency. A nationwide awareness campaign will soon be launched to educate the public, while efforts will continue to build an EV ecosystem for manufacturing, maintenance, and infrastructure.

This EV initiative underscores the government’s commitment to green mobility, youth empowerment, and economic revitalization.