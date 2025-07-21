Total inflows into Roshan Digital Accounts reach $10.56 billion as of June 2025

LAHORE: The total gross inflows into Pakistan’s Roshan Digital Accounts (RDA) hit $10.56 billion as of June 2025, marking a steady accumulation of foreign remittances, according to Arif Habib Limited (AHL).

Out of these funds, $1.81 billion was repatriated, and $6.76 billion was used for local investments, leaving the net repatriable liability at $1.99 billion.

Net investments made through RDA since its inception in September 2020 have reached $1.46 billion. Key figures include conventional Non-Resident Pakistanis’ (NPC) investments amounting to $466 million, while Islamic NPCs saw $926 million in contributions.

Additionally, Roshan equity investments totaled $70 million, while other liabilities amounted to $44 million.

The balance in accounts stood at $485 million, reflecting a continued rise in participation and confidence in RDA as a vehicle for overseas Pakistanis to invest in their home country’s economy.