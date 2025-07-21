Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

US resumes funding for two key USAID programs in Pakistan

Grants for programs like scholarships and infrastructure to continue through June 2025

By Monitoring Desk

LAHORE: The United States has resumed its USAID funding to Pakistan following a suspension earlier this year, with Islamabad receiving grants under two major programs: the US Need-Based Merit Scholarships (Phase-II) and the FATA Infrastructure Program, according to a news report. 

The resumption comes after a freeze on $845 million in February 2025, imposed through an Executive Order by President Donald Trump, which had halted government-to-government (G2G) and off-budget NGO programs.

Ongoing talks between the US Embassy in Islamabad and Pakistan’s Economic Affairs Division are focused on restoring a broader range of USAID initiatives. These discussions aim to address concerns about transparency and oversight of funds allocated to NGOs. 

The resumption is seen as a step toward renewed US development engagement, with all USAID programs in Pakistan expected to restart soon.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed that the US is reorganising foreign assistance, prioritizing essential life-saving programs, and making strategic investments to strengthen partnerships.

Previous article
China embarks on world’s largest hydropower dam, capital markets cheer
Next article
Govt faces challenges in slashing circular debt as agreements with CPEC plants remain unresolved: report
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.