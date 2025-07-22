Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

Most new renewable power is cheaper than fossil fuels, report says

International Renewable Energy Agency says 91% of all large-scale renewable power projects launched last year were cheaper than fossil fuel alternatives

By Monitoring Desk

New renewable energy projects are generating electricity at lower costs than most fossil fuel sources worldwide, according to a report released Tuesday by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).

The agency said 91% of all large-scale renewable power projects launched last year were cheaper than fossil fuel alternatives.

The report said that 582 gigawatts of new renewable capacity—covering solar, wind, hydropower and geothermal—was added globally in 2024, nearly 20% more than the year before. Solar photovoltaic projects were, on average, 41% cheaper than the lowest-cost fossil fuels, while onshore wind was 53% cheaper.

Battery storage costs have fallen by 93% since 2010, contributing to the cost drop in renewables. IRENA attributed falling prices to technological improvements and economies of scale, but warned that geopolitical risks, trade restrictions and raw material shortages may temporarily slow progress or raise costs.

In 2024, renewables helped avoid fossil fuel costs of up to $467 billion, IRENA’s director general Francesco La Camera said. He added that while clean energy is currently cheaper and more secure, continued progress is not certain due to rising global tensions and supply chain issues.

Tripling global renewable energy capacity by 2030 was a key goal set at the COP28 climate summit in 2023, seen as crucial to limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Previous article
CCP approves CMA CGM’s acquisition of Borusan in global logistics merger
Next article
U.S. and China to meet in Stockholm to discuss tariff deadline extension
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Tech

Microsoft knew of SharePoint server exploit but failed to effectively patch...

Microsoft subsequently said in a July 8 security update that it had identified the bug, listed it as a critical vulnerability, and released patches to fix it

Bank of England governor rejects loosening key financial rules

Hewlett Packard wins over £700 million in British software firm deal

Japan launches an anti-dumping investigation into Chinese, Taiwanese steel imports

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.