Pakistan-UAE bilateral trade surges 20% to $10.1 billion in FY25

LAHORE: Bilateral trade between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) surged to $10.1 billion in FY25, marking a 20.24% increase from the previous year, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

This growth reflects the strengthening of economic ties between the two nations, as both explore new areas for cooperation in trade, investment, energy, IT, and human resource development.

However, the trade balance remains skewed in favor of the UAE, with Pakistan’s exports to the UAE standing at $2.1 billion, while imports from the UAE amounted to nearly $8 billion. Although exports remained stable compared to FY24, imports increased by $1.62 billion, contributing to the trade imbalance.

The positive momentum in bilateral relations was further evidenced by the successful conclusion of the 12th session of the Pakistan-UAE Joint Ministerial Commission in Islamabad. This session, the first in 13 years, focused on discussions surrounding trade, investment, energy, food security, and other key sectors.

Experts see the revival of this commission as a sign of both countries’ commitment to boosting mutual cooperation. They suggest that expanding bilateral trade and fostering joint ventures could help Pakistan lower its import bill and generate employment.

The UAE is one of Pakistan’s top trading partners and the second-largest source of remittances after Saudi Arabia, with remittance inflows from the UAE reaching $7.83 billion in FY25.