GIK Institute & HBL Explore Strategic Collaboration for Innovation, Talent Development, and Sustainability

HBL proposes co-designed curricula to build job-ready graduates

By Press Release

Pakistan, Topi (KPK) – 23 July 2025: The Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology (GIKI) hosted a high-level delegation from HBL led by Muhammad Nassir Salim, President & CEO – HBL. The visit marked a pivotal step towards academia-industry collaboration to shape Pakistan’s digital future.

During the strategic dialogue, HBL’s leadership expressed keen interest in innovation-led growth, talent development, and collaborative R&D initiatives. Key focus areas for the discussion were emerging technologies such as Blockchain, Cybersecurity, IP Sharing frameworks, Electric Vehicles (EVs), Spectral Analytics, and AgriTech.

Muhammad Nassir Salim, President & CEO – HBL, emphasized the need for job-ready graduates and proposed co-creating curricula with GIKI to bridge the skill gap. Internship programs, real-world problem statements, and potential faculty attachments with HBL were also discussed.

Rector GIKI Professor Dr. Fazl A Khalid (SI) highlighted GIKI’s achievements in sustainable energy, robotics, AR/VR, and EV research through industry collaborations. He invited HBL to participate in Full Stack Development Bootcamps and proposed that the Bank support in the form of scholarships, interest-free loans, and endowment funds for expanding student facilities.

