Nestlé Pakistan reappoints Syed Yawar Ali as Chairman, Joselito Jr. Avancena as CEO

Nestlé Pakistan Limited has reappointed Syed Yawar Ali as Chairman of the board and Joselito Jr. Avancena as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), according to a filing at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday.

The reappointment of both individuals follows the election of Directors of Nestle Pakistan Limited held on July 21, 2025.

“We are pleased to announce that following the election of Directors of Nestle Pakistan Limited (‘the Company”) held on 21 July 2025, the Board of Directors have re-appointed Mr. Syed Yawar Ali as Chairman of the Board and Mr. Joselito Jr. Avancena has been re-appointed as the Chief Executive officer of the Company,” read the company’s notice.

Syed Yawar Ali joined the family business, Packages Limited, before becoming the Managing Director of Milk Pak Ltd. After a three-year joint venture with Nestlé, he was appointed Chairman of Nestlé Pakistan. He currently chairs Nestlé Pakistan and Wazir Ali Industries, and has served on numerous boards, including the State Bank of Pakistan and Pakistan International Airlines.

Jason Avanceña, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director of Nestlé Pakistan, has over 26 years of international experience with Nestlé across markets including Indonesia, the Philippines, Switzerland, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka. With a strong background in FMCG sales and marketing, particularly in Dairy and Nutrition, he previously served as Managing Director of Nestlé Sri Lanka and as BEO for Nutrition and Dairy businesses in Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Nestlé Pakistan is a public limited company incorporated in Pakistan – under the repealed Companies Ordinance 1984 (now Companies Act 2017). The company is a subsidiary of Nestlé S.A, a Swiss based public limited company. The company is principally engaged in manufacturing, processing and sale of dairy, nutrition, beverages and food products including imported products.