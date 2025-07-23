Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Nestlé Pakistan reappoints Syed Yawar Ali as Chairman, Joselito Jr. Avancena as CEO

Reappointment of both individuals follows the election of Directors of Nestle Pakistan Limited held on July 21, 2025

By News Desk

Nestlé Pakistan Limited has reappointed Syed Yawar Ali as Chairman of the board and Joselito Jr. Avancena as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), according to a filing at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday. 

The reappointment of both individuals follows the election of Directors of Nestle Pakistan Limited held on July 21, 2025.

“We are pleased to announce that following the election of Directors of Nestle Pakistan Limited (‘the Company”) held on 21 July 2025, the Board of Directors have re-appointed Mr. Syed Yawar Ali as Chairman of the Board and Mr. Joselito Jr. Avancena has been re-appointed as the Chief Executive officer of the Company,” read the company’s notice. 

Syed Yawar Ali joined the family business, Packages Limited, before becoming the Managing Director of Milk Pak Ltd. After a three-year joint venture with Nestlé, he was appointed Chairman of Nestlé Pakistan. He currently chairs Nestlé Pakistan and Wazir Ali Industries, and has served on numerous boards, including the State Bank of Pakistan and Pakistan International Airlines.

Jason Avanceña, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director of Nestlé Pakistan, has over 26 years of international experience with Nestlé across markets including Indonesia, the Philippines, Switzerland, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka. With a strong background in FMCG sales and marketing, particularly in Dairy and Nutrition, he previously served as Managing Director of Nestlé Sri Lanka and as BEO for Nutrition and Dairy businesses in Pakistan and Afghanistan. 

Nestlé Pakistan is a public limited company incorporated in Pakistan – under the repealed Companies Ordinance 1984 (now Companies Act 2017). The company is a subsidiary of Nestlé S.A, a Swiss based public limited company. The company is principally engaged in manufacturing, processing and sale of dairy, nutrition, beverages and food products including imported products.

Previous article
China hesitates to finance Pakistan’s energy projects amid economic and security concerns
Next article
Pakistan secures $12.4 billion in foreign loans in FY25, surpassing budgetary estimates
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Pakistan secures $12.4 billion in foreign loans in FY25, surpassing budgetary...

Increased loans from commercial banks, the Saudi Oil Facility, and other financial arrangements contribute to a $2.6 billion rise in foreign inflows, though World Bank loan disbursements fell short of expectations

China hesitates to finance Pakistan’s energy projects amid economic and security concerns

Pakistan’s trade deficit with neighbouring countries rises 29.42% to $12.2 billion in FY25

OGRA launches digital platform to streamline oil supply chain

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.