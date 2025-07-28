Atlas Honda launches CG 150 motorcycle in Pakistan

Atlas Honda has launched the Honda CG 150 motorcycle in Pakistan, expanding its 150cc category with a new model after several years.

The launch marks a change from the company’s earlier practice of making only small design updates, such as new stickers, and brings a full model addition to its lineup.

The CG 150 has been introduced as a lower-cost option in the 150cc segment, similar to how the CG 125 is positioned in the 125cc range. The company aims to attract buyers looking for a motorcycle with a traditional look and basic modern features.

The ex-factory price of the Honda CG 150 is Rs 459,900. Atlas Honda expects the price point will appeal to customers seeking a simple and reliable motorcycle with updated functions.

In terms of design, the CG 150 takes cues from the CG 125. It includes a round LED headlight, chrome fenders, and a flat seat. The fuel tank comes in matte green with golden badging.

The motorcycle also features alloy wheels and a meter that combines digital and analog elements. The frame and engine are exposed, keeping the structure visible.

The CG 150 is powered by a 150cc engine aimed at fuel savings and strong performance for both city and semi-urban use. It uses an all-forward gear transmission system to support smoother gear changes.

Other key features include a combi brake system for improved control, LED lights for the headlamp and indicators, and a gear setup designed for easier use.