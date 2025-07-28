Trump supports TikTok but wants U.S. ownership, says U.S. commerce secretary

TikTok must shift to U.S. ownership, U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said on Sunday, even as President Donald Trump continues to express support for the platform.

Speaking on Fox News Sunday, Lutnick said Trump “really likes TikTok” and sees it as a useful tool to reach younger audiences. However, he said national security concerns over Chinese control of the app outweigh those positives.

“You can’t have the Chinese have an app on 100 million American phones, that is just not okay,” Lutnick said. “So, it’s got to move to American ownership, it’s got to move to American technology, American algorithms.”

He added that the president remains open to TikTok staying in the U.S. market if it is under American control. “I know the President is positive towards TikTok, if it can move into American hands,” Lutnick said.

TikTok, which is owned by China’s ByteDance, is used by about 170 million Americans.