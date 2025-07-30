Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Govt to launch new electric vehicle policy with Rs100 billion subsidy to boost e-bikes and rickshaws

Five-year policy, set to launch on August 14, aims to promote electric bikes and rickshaws, with Rs. 50,000 subsidy for each unit

By Monitoring Desk

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is set to launch a new five-year electric vehicle (EV) policy on August 14, with support from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The policy is designed to promote the use of electric bikes and rickshaws as part of the transition towards energy-efficient transportation.

According to media reports, The new policy, developed in collaboration with the IMF, will run until 2030. The Fund has agreed to provide a total of Rs 100 billion subsidy package. 

Out of the total, Rs 9 billion has been allocated for the ongoing fiscal year 2025-26. The government will allocate additional funds under the new policy, with projections of Rs. 19 billion in FY27, Rs. 24.16 billion in FY28, Rs. 26.62 billion in FY29, and Rs. 22.64 billion in FY30.

It seeks to address the shortcomings of the previous EV policy, which failed to meet its ambitious targets. Under the previous policy, only 50,000 two- and three-wheelers were introduced, far below the goal of 500,000. 

Similarly, just 200 electric buses entered service, against a target of 1,000, and only 3,000 four-wheelers and 1,000 trucks were introduced, compared to a target of 100,000.

The new initiative aims to distribute 116,000 electric bikes over the next two years, with each bike and rickshaw receiving a subsidy of approximately Rs50,000.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is expected to announce the official launch of the policy and the distribution of electric bikes on August 14, marking a step toward greener and more sustainable transport solutions in Pakistan.

Previous article
Google to sign EU’s voluntary AI code of practice
Next article
Italy investigates Meta over WhatsApp AI integration
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.