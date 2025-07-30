Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Pakistan’s Consumer Confidence Index drops in July amid rising inflation concerns

Economic sentiment weakens, with inflation expectations climbing despite slight improvement in unemployment concerns

By Monitoring Desk

Pakistan’s Consumer Confidence Index (CCI) dropped to 40.1 points in July, down from 42.1 points in June, as reported in the latest survey released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The survey revealed a decline in both current and expected economic conditions. The Current Economic Conditions (CEC) index decreased from 42.2 to 38.7 points, while the Expected Economic Conditions (EEC) index also saw a slight dip, falling to 41.4 points from 41.9 in June.

Inflation expectations have risen significantly, reaching 68.8 points in July, compared to 65.6 points the previous month. However, concerns regarding unemployment showed some improvement, decreasing to 62 points from 67.1 in June.

The CCI is based on consumer sentiment, reflecting both personal financial situations and broader economic outlooks. The index is calculated on a scale of 0-100, with values above 50 signaling optimism and those below 50 indicating a more pessimistic view of the economy.

The report provides insight into consumers’ perceptions of the current economic environment and their expectations for the next six months, signaling ongoing economic uncertainty amid rising inflation.

Previous article
Pakistan Hotels Developers Ltd. initiates winding-up process, aims to complete by December 2025
Next article
PSX sees dramatic rebound after SBP’s surprise policy rate decision
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.