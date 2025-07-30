PM Shehbaz, WEF reaffirm commitment to deepen economic cooperation

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong and longstanding partnership with the World Economic Forum (WEF), expressing appreciation for the WEF’s continued engagement through its annual meetings in Davos, Switzerland.

The remarks came during a meeting with Saadia Zahidi, Managing Director and Member of the Managing Board of the WEF, who called on the Prime Minister in Islamabad.

PM Shehbaz briefed Zahidi on the notable economic recovery Pakistan has achieved in recent years and shared the government’s ambition to deepen cooperation with the WEF in key development areas. These include economic development, gender inclusion, vocational training, and digital transformation, according to an official statement.

Saadia Zahidi acknowledged the country’s positive economic momentum and commended the reform measures undertaken by the current government under the Prime Minister’s leadership. She also thanked the Prime Minister for the warm welcome extended during her visit.

Both sides expressed a shared commitment to further strengthen the partnership between Pakistan and the WEF, with a focus on sustainable development and inclusive growth.