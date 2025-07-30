Sign inSubscribe
PM warns of strict action over sugar price violations, caps retail rate at Rs173/kg

Government enforces sugar pricing deal with millers; pledges crackdown on hoarders and market manipulators

By Monitoring Desk

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has issued a stern warning against any breaches of the recently agreed sugar prices, vowing “severe action” against those attempting to exploit consumers through price manipulation or artificial shortages.

Chairing a high-level meeting in Islamabad on Wednesday, the Prime Minister reviewed the nationwide sugar supply and pricing situation, reaffirming the government’s intent to safeguard the public from economic exploitation.

During the meeting, officials briefed the premier on the enforcement of the pricing agreement reached with the Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA). Under the deal, the ex-mill price of sugar is fixed at Rs165 per kilogram, while the maximum retail price has been capped at Rs173 per kilogram.

The Prime Minister issued strict directives to implement the agreed prices and called on relevant authorities to take immediate action against violators. He also reiterated the need to prevent any disruption in sugar supply and to curb attempts at creating an artificial shortage.

“The government will not tolerate any efforts to destabilize the market or raise prices of essential commodities, especially sugar,” PM Sharif emphasized during the session.

The meeting was also briefed on ongoing crackdowns against hoarders and price manipulators, with officials assuring continued action to stabilize the market and maintain price discipline.

The Prime Minister concluded by underscoring the government’s commitment to ensuring fair market practices and protecting the economic interests of the people.

