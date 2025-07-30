PM’s Youth Programme partners with PILDAT to boost youth engagement in democratic governance

In a significant move to enhance youth participation in democratic governance, the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP) has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with the Pakistan Institute of Legislative Development and Transparency (PILDAT). The agreement was formalised during a meeting chaired by Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, Chairman of PMYP, at the Prime Minister’s Office.

The collaboration sets the stage for joint efforts aimed at fostering informed and active citizenship among Pakistan’s youth, as outlined in a press release issued today. Through this partnership, both organisations aim to increase youth participation in democratic processes and build leadership capacity among young citizens.

Key initiatives under the partnership will include the creation and implementation of civic engagement programs such as Youth Parliament Pakistan and Democracy Talks. Additionally, PMYP and PILDAT will organize leadership development workshops, training programs, and produce educational materials to strengthen understanding of democratic norms and civic education across the country.

Both organizations will also collaborate on seminars, campaigns, and conferences aimed at promoting democratic values and encouraging youth participation in governance. A major focus of the initiative will be on digital and social media campaigns to engage a broader audience, as well as data analysis for the formulation of Pakistan’s first-ever National Adolescent & Youth Policy.

Chairman Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan emphasized that the collaboration aligns with PMYP’s broader mission to empower youth through education, engagement, employment, and environmental sustainability. The partnership is set to play a vital role in aligning national youth policies with democratic values and global standards.

This LOI signing marks an important step in Pakistan’s commitment to developing an informed, responsible, and engaged generation of future leaders.