Pakistan receives international bids for 100,000 tons of sugar in tender, with lowest offer at $539 per ton

KARACHI – The lowest bid for the purchase of 100,000 metric tons of white refined sugar in Pakistan’s latest international tender was reported to be $539 per metric ton, cost and freight included (C&F), according to European traders.

The offer, submitted by trading house ED&F Man, covered 50,000 tons of fine grain sugar sourced from any origin. No purchase has yet been confirmed, as the offers from the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) are still under consideration.

Other notable offers included $567.40 per ton C&F for 25,000 tons of fine grain sugar by Dreyfus, and $599.00 per ton C&F for 30,000 tons of medium grain sugar from Al Khaleej Sugar.

Pakistan’s government had earlier approved the import of 500,000 tons of sugar to stabilize retail prices, following a sharp increase. The new tender seeks shipment between August 21 and September 15, with the aim for sugar deliveries to reach Pakistan by September 30.