Chery expands electric lineup in Pakistan with Omoda E5 SUV under NextGen Auto

Following its partnership with NextGen Auto, a subsidiary of the Nishat Group, Chinese automaker Chery has launched another electric SUV in Pakistan — the Omoda E5. This launch comes shortly after the debut of the Jaecoo J7, further signaling Chery’s intent to capture a significant share of the local New Energy Vehicle (NEV) segment.

The Omoda E5 is a front-wheel drive (FWD) electric SUV powered by a permanent magnet synchronous motor producing 150 kW (204 hp) and 340 Nm of torque. It is fitted with a 61 kWh Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) battery, delivering an NEDC range of up to 505 km (or 430 km WLTP). The SUV supports multiple driving modes including Eco, Normal, and Sport, and features a reduction gear transmission setup.

On the inside, the E5 offers a dual 12.3-inch integrated touchscreen and instrument display, an 8-speaker Sony sound system, ventilated power-adjustable front seats, ambient lighting, and 50W wireless charging. The cabin is equipped with synthetic leather finishes, dual-zone climate control, soft-touch materials, and rear passenger AC vents. Other features include Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and voice command functionality.

The E5 also includes a full suite of safety equipment: 6 airbags, ABS, EBD, ESP, ISOFIX, parking sensors, a 360° camera, auto locking, and multi-collision braking. Advanced convenience features such as Passive Entry Passive Start (PEPS), proximity keys, auto walk-away lock, and remote window control are also available.

The ex-showroom price for the Omoda E5 is Rs. 8,990,000, with a booking amount of Rs. 1,700,000. The company has stated an estimated delivery timeline of 2.5 months.

Chery is yet to confirm details regarding local assembly, warranty support, or expansion of service networks under the NextGen Auto banner.