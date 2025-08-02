Chery relaunches in Pakistan with Jaecoo J6 electric SUV lineup under new partner NextGen Auto

Chinese automaker Chery has officially re-entered the Pakistani market under a new partnership with NextGen Auto, a subsidiary of Hyundai Nishat Motors, following the termination of its previous collaboration with Ghandhara Automotive earlier this year.

As part of its relaunch strategy, Chery introduced the Jaecoo J6, an electric SUV offered in three variants across rear-wheel and all-wheel drive configurations. The J6 is part of Chery’s international push through its sub-brand Jaecoo, which focuses on New Energy Vehicles (NEVs) including Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs), Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs), and Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEVs).

The base RWD variant features a 49.9 kWh battery with a 329.6 km range, while the mid-tier 65.6 kWh RWD version extends range to 462 km. The top-tier AWD variant, equipped with dual motors, delivers 279 hp, 385 Nm of torque, and a 418 km range. All models support 6.6 kW AC and 80 kW DC fast charging.

The ex-showroom prices are:

Rs. 8,799,000 for the 49.9 kWh RWD

Rs. 9,899,000 for the 65.6 kWh RWD

Rs. 10,799,000 for the 69.7 kWh AWD

Chery has not yet confirmed details regarding local assembly, after-sales infrastructure, or booking timelines.