IT minister, DG SIFC visit Land Information and Management System to review agri-tech, AI, land transformation initiatives

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja, alongside Director General of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), visited the Land Information and Management System (LIMS) facility to assess ongoing digital and AI-driven innovations in agriculture and land management.

The delegation was welcomed by DG LIMS Maj Gen Muhammad Ayub Ahsan and briefed by Dr Col Waqar on LIMS’s role in ensuring food security. The system brings advanced Agri-tech advisory services to more than 2 million farmers, including automated pest attack mitigation, such as the 2023 whitefly issue, which saved over Rs. 5 billion.

The Minister and her team were given a live demonstration of Agri Stack, an initiative by the Ministry of IT (MoITT). Shaza Fatima Khawaja praised the project, noting that Agri Stack is set to revolutionize Pakistan’s agriculture sector, providing a complete digital ecosystem and e-commerce platform developed by LIMS.

Other initiatives discussed included the Pak Sar Zameen Card — a smart tool using GIS/RS to help farmers access land records, subsidies, and agri-advisory services.

A key discussion point was the branding of Pakistani agricultural products with export potential. The delegation also explored job creation opportunities for youth in tech-driven agricultural advancements, including smartphone distribution, improved connectivity, AI-based crop yield predictions, and the development of a centrally operated agri-tech system under LIMS.

To ensure coordinated progress, a proposal was made to establish a steering group to support LIMS’s expansion in agri-tech and operations.

Shaza Fatima Khawaja praised LIMS as a model for Pakistan’s digital transformation, while the DG SIFC highlighted it as an example of the whole-of-government approach, led by SIFC and Pakistan’s Armed Forces. Both officials reaffirmed their commitment to a tech-enabled, sustainable future for Pakistan’s agriculture and environment.

The Minister of IT emphasized the importance of making LIMS accessible and user-friendly. A key direction was to ensure the platform’s functionality through smartphones, enabling users to access land-related services efficiently and transparently. Mobile access will facilitate real-time data retrieval, location tracking, and improved land record management.

Shaza concluded by stressing that digital integration is critical for modernizing land governance and ensuring accessibility for all.