Punjab govt, Pakistan Railways launch 40-kilometer green corridor project in Lahore

Green belts along railway track to reduce pollution, old carriages to be converted into libraries and cafes

By News Desk

The Punjab government, in collaboration with Pakistan Railways, has launched the Green Corridor Project aimed at establishing green belts along a 40-kilometer stretch of railway track between Shahdara and Raiwind, Lahore, covering 700 kanals of adjacent land.

Valued at over Rs2.25 billion, the project is scheduled for completion within one year. Its primary goals are to reduce environmental pollution and improve urban aesthetics through sustainable development.

As part of the initiative, old railway carriages will be converted into libraries and cafes, bringing cultural and recreational benefits to the corridor.

The project has been divided into four development packages: Shahdara to Railway Station, Walton, Walton to Kot Lakhpat, and Raiwind.

The Housing Department of Punjab has submitted the PC-1 for the project to the Planning and Development Department for formal approval. Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi expressed his gratitude to Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for her support and cooperation in advancing the project.

Pakistan’s oil and gas production declines steadily, boosting import reliance
23 brands of bottled water found unsafe for consumption in PCRWR report
