OGDCL receives first interest payment of Rs7.725 billion under circular debt settlement plan 

Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has received the first interest payment of Rs7.725 billion from Power Holding (Private) Limited (PHL) as part of the circular debt settlement plan.

Pakistan’s leading Exploration & Production giant disclosed this development through a disclosure to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday in compliance with Section 96 of the Securities Act, 2015 and Clause 5.6.1(a) of PSX regulations.

“With reference to our earlier disclosure dated June 27, 2024, we are pleased to inform that, as part of the circular debt settlement plan, Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has received the first interest payment of Rs 7.725 billion from Power Holding (Private) Limited (PHL), pursuant to the Government of Pakistan (GOP) approved mechanism,” read the OGDCL’s disclosure.

The company said that the total interest amount of Rs 92 billion is to be repaid in 12 equal monthly installments, commencing July 2025.

“The receipt of this initial payment reflects progress under the GOP’s initiative to address circular debt in the energy sector,” it added.