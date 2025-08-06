Defence minister accuses bureaucrats of buying property in Portugal with ill-gotten wealth 

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has sharply criticised Pakistan’s bureaucracy, accusing over half of its members of investing in properties in Portugal and preparing to acquire citizenship there.

In a statement on social media platform X, Asif claimed that several prominent bureaucrats are purchasing property in Portugal as part of their plans to settle abroad after accumulating wealth through alleged corruption.

He specifically mentioned a bureaucrat, reportedly close to former chief minister Usman Buzdar, who allegedly received Rs4 billion in “Salami” at his daughter’s wedding. Asif emphasised that while bureaucrats are preparing for a comfortable life abroad, politicians are unfairly blamed for the country’s issues.

The defence minister argued that politicians, who face the electorate in regular elections, are often denied the same privileges as bureaucrats. He pointed out that most politicians do not own foreign property or hold foreign citizenship due to their public accountability. He condemned the actions of the bureaucracy, saying, “This bureaucracy is polluting our land.”