Pakistan’s remittances rise by 7.36% YoY to $3.21 billion in July 2025

Saudi Arabia, UAE, and the UK remain the top contributors

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s workers’ remittances continued their upward trend in July 2025, rising 7.36% year-on-year to $3.21 billion, compared to $2.99 billion in July 2024, as per data from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

On a month-on-month basis, remittances saw a slight decline from $3.41 billion in June 2025, reflecting seasonal fluctuations after the Eid period.

The strong performance in July follows a record-breaking fiscal year 2025, during which remittances totalled $38.3 billion, marking a significant 26.5% increase from $30.25 billion in FY24. This growth is attributed to improved formal channel flows, policy incentives, and economic stabilization efforts that encouraged overseas Pakistanis to remit through legal channels.

Top Sources of Remittances in July 2025:

  • Saudi Arabia: $823.7 million

  • United Arab Emirates (UAE): $665.2 million (with $456.8 million from Dubai)

  • United Kingdom: $450.4 million

  • European Union: $424.4 million

  • United States: $269.6 million

  • Other GCC countries: $296 million (including Qatar, Oman, and Kuwait)

