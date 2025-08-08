Sindh to leverage global climate finance for generating carbon credits through eco-friendly projects

In a bid towards promoting sustainable development and combating climate change, the Sindh cabinet has designated the Environment, Climate Change, and Coastal Development Department as the lead authority for carbon market and carbon financing initiatives.

The decision aligns with Pakistan’s national policy on carbon market trading and the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Article 6 guidelines.

This strategic move enables Sindh to tap into global climate finance mechanisms, allowing the province to generate carbon credits through eco-friendly projects such as afforestation, pollution control, and the implementation of cleaner technologies. These carbon credits can be sold to organizations looking to offset their carbon emissions.

As the focal point for managing and monitoring carbon financing efforts, the Environment Department will ensure that the province’s initiatives meet international standards for transparency and compliance. Secretary of the Environment Zubair Channa praised the cabinet’s decision, calling it a transformative move towards achieving green economic growth. He emphasized that carbon financing will not only advance Sindh’s environmental objectives but also attract investment, create jobs, and provide socio-economic benefits to local communities.

Channa also highlighted the importance of strengthening international partnerships to ensure the long-term success of these programs and to foster sustainable development in Sindh.