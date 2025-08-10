Iran invites Balochistan businesses to join Mirjaveh free zone ventures

Iranian Consul General in Quetta Ali Reza Rajaei and President of the Zahedan Chamber of Commerce and Industry Abdul Hakim Regi have invited Balochistan’s industrialists and business community to partner with Iranian investors in the Mirjaveh Free Zone.

Speaking at a meeting in Quetta on Saturday with representatives of the Quetta Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Small Chamber of Commerce and Small Industries, and the Pak-Iran Chamber of Commerce, the Iranian officials said their government would provide full facilities and incentives to encourage joint ventures with Iranian entrepreneurs.

They underscored that achieving the $10 billion annual trade target set between Pakistan and Iran hinges on close cooperation between the two nations. The delegation also congratulated Balochistan’s business community on the resumption of Quetta–Zahedan flight services via Mashhad, calling it a boost for cross-border connectivity.

The envoy and his team expressed satisfaction over the agreements recently signed in Islamabad between Pakistani and Iranian officials, aimed at expanding trade to $10 billion. However, they cautioned that the success of these agreements depends on the active involvement of chambers of commerce and the broader business community.

Highlighting shared economic goals, they noted that Pakistan, Iran, and Afghanistan may differ in geography but have common trade interests, which require the removal of existing barriers. The Iranian side also agreed to set up a transport issue resolution committee and encouraged private-sector initiatives to strengthen economic ties further.