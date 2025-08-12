Flour mill owners raise wheat flour prices by Rs50 per 20kg bag

LAHORE: Flour mill owners have increased the price of a 20kg wheat flour bag by Rs50, raising the retail price from Rs1,350 to Rs1,400.

Mill owners attributed the price hike to a rise in wheat prices, with the cost of a maund of wheat in the open market increasing by Rs150, from Rs2,300 to Rs2,450. As a result, the retail price of a 20kg flour bag has been adjusted accordingly.

However, market insiders have raised concerns, stating that the wheat market is being regulated by the provincial government, which makes arbitrary price increases unlikely. They have called on the provincial government to investigate the price hike and take corrective actions to ensure relief for the public.