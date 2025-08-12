Pakistan fast-tracks efforts for 5G rollout with revamped spectrum auction advisory committee

The government has fast-tracked its efforts for a spectrum auction to support the expansion of telecommunication networks and the introduction of 5G technology, following changes to the composition of the high-level advisory committee overseeing the auction process, according to a news report.

In a recent meeting, the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication briefed the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet on the importance of optimally utilizing the available frequency spectrum to improve mobile broadband services, tele-density, and to support the 5G rollout roadmap.

It was highlighted that Pakistan’s current use of International Mobile Telecommunications (IMT) frequency spectrum for commercial cellular services, specifically in the 700 MHz, 2,300 MHz, 2,600 MHz, and 3,500 MHz bands, remains below global standards.

The committee was informed that previous spectrum auctions had been held in 2014, 2016, 2017, and 2021, with frequency bands such as the 1,800/2,100 MHz, 1,800 MHz, and 850 MHz assigned to mobile operators.

The IT and Telecom Division stressed that further spectrum releases would be conducted under the oversight of an advisory committee, which was originally constituted in November 2023 and revised in June 2024.

The Ministry of Industries and Production had requested the inclusion of the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Industries in the advisory committee. In response, the IT division proposed expanding the committee to include the SAPM and ministers from the IT, telecom, industries and production, and law and justice sectors to ensure better coordination.

The revised advisory committee now includes the federal finance minister as chairman, along with key ministers and officials from various government sectors, including the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and the Frequency Allocation Board.

In the background, the GSMA warned that without urgent telecom policy reforms, Pakistan risks falling behind its regional counterparts in digital development. The GSMA’s Head of Asia-Pacific, Julian Gorman, highlighted high taxes, limited spectrum, and policy inconsistencies as major obstacles to Pakistan’s digital growth. He stressed that without reform, Pakistan could see a decline in investments and challenges for freelancers reliant on reliable internet services.