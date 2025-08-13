Sign inSubscribe
Audit reveals loss of Rs360 million worth of tablets in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa education department

Over 13,000 tablets for teacher training missing; Auditor General calls for recovery and accountability

By Aziz Buneri

PESHAWAR: An official audit has uncovered that over 13,000 computer tablets, worth more than Rs360 million, are missing from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Elementary and Secondary Education Department. 

The audit report reveals that 13,221 tablets issued for teacher training have not been returned, while only 1,779 out of the total 15,000 devices were recovered. Additionally, 79 of the returned tablets were found to be defective, and several missing devices had accessories, such as hands-free sets, SD cards, and chargers, unaccounted for.

Each tablet was purchased for Rs28,314. The report further states that if the missing devices are not recovered, the department will need to procure new units to continue its training programs. The Auditor General has recommended the immediate recovery of the tablets and called for disciplinary action against those responsible for the loss.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has previously faced allegations of financial irregularities in major projects, including the Kohistan case, with an estimated loss of Rs40 billion, the Citizen Improvement Project with Rs32 billion in questionable spending, and reported irregularities worth Rs28 billion in the Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit project.

The audit has raised concerns regarding the oversight of public resources, particularly in the distribution and recovery of educational equipment. However, officials have yet to issue a public statement in response to the findings of the latest audit.

 

Aziz Buneri covers financial, social, political and regional issues for Pakistan Today and Profit. He can be reached at [email protected]

