Petrol price may rise by Rs 1.32/litre from 16th August

ISLAMABAD:Consumers may see mixed adjustments in petroleum product prices from August 16, 2025, with petrol (PMG) likely to record a marginal increase while high-speed diesel (HSD), kerosene, and light diesel oil (LDO) are expected to see notable reductions.

According to industry estimates, the ex-depot sale price of petrol is projected to go up by Rs1.32 per litre (0.5percent) to Rs265.93, compared to the current Rs264.61. In contrast, HSD prices are likely to drop by Rs11.75 per litre (4.1pc) to Rs274.08 from Rs285.83. Similarly, kerosene oil is expected to fall by Rs6.25 per litre (3.4%) to Rs179.21, while LDO may find a decline by Rs7.11 per litre (4.2%) to Rs163.25.

At the ex-refinery level, PMG is projected to rise by 0.8% to Rs160.20 per litre, whereas HSD, kerosene, and LDO may see declines of 6.4%, 4.0%, and 4.8%, respectively.

Sources said the final prices will also depend on adjustments in the exchange rate, which could result in additional losses or gains for oil importers. However, the exact exchange impact is not yet known.

It is relevant to note that these projections are based on current Platts prices, premium differentials, and Inland Freight Equalisation Margin (IFEM). Industry estimates also show PMG premium at $7.69 per barrel and HSD premium at $3.20 per barrel, with Platts market data for the pricing period closing in two days.