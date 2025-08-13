Shaza Fatima unveils AI and digital transformation drive to shape Pakistan’s future

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja has declared that equipping Pakistan for the challenges and opportunities of artificial intelligence (AI) is among the government’s foremost priorities.

Speaking at the Years Strong, Tech-Driven & Future Ready ceremony held in connection with Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day, she said the world had entered an “intelligent era” that was reshaping every sphere of life.

“In the past, we transitioned from the analog to the digital age, and now we are moving from the digital to the intelligent era, which is transforming lifestyles, jobs, industries, education, and economies,” she noted.

Highlighting the global impact of AI, Shaza Fatima pointed out that rapid technological advances were altering the labour market, with leading multinational companies laying off thousands in recent months. In this context, she stressed, Pakistan must harness its greatest asset — its youth — by equipping them with skills for the future.

She said a comprehensive AI policy had been developed around six strategic pillars, and nationwide training programmes were already underway. These initiatives, she added, had made AI-related skills essential for sectors such as industry, finance, health, education, and agriculture to stay globally competitive.

So far, three million young people have benefited from various training programmes. The minister urged individuals to take personal responsibility for upskilling by investing even 15 to 30 minutes a day in learning through available resources and technology.

“The digital age created equal opportunities for all, but in the intelligent age, only those with knowledge and skills will lead,” she said.

Shaza Fatima noted that, despite economic constraints and IMF requirements, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif’s government had provided special tax protection to the IT sector. She also acknowledged the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), and Pakistan Freelancers Association (PAFLA) for their contributions in supporting industry players and addressing freelancers’ concerns.

According to the minister, the IT sector expanded nearly 19 percent in the last financial year, reaching $3.8 billion in exports, while freelancers posted an unprecedented 91 percent annual growth. Calling the industry “the future of our economy,” she pledged sustained government backing.

She said official operations had been digitized through the e-Office system in 98 percent of ministries and departments within six months. Currently, all federal ministries and over 50 affiliated departments operate paperless, with file progress visible on the Prime Minister’s master dashboard.

This shift, she explained, had cut red tape, ensured transparency through complete digital trails, and saved significantly on human resources, paper, and printing costs — prompting the government to explore claiming carbon credits.

Citing international recognition, she said the Global System for Mobile Communications Association (GSMA) ranked Pakistan as the top country in reducing the gender gap in mobile internet usage, bringing it down from 36 percent to 25 percent. Nearly eight million women came online for the first time during 2024-25.

On the Prime Minister’s orders, the Ramadan Subsidy Programme adopted digital payments for the first time. Of Rs 20 billion allocated, Rs 16 billion was disbursed directly to beneficiaries in a month, with the remaining Rs 4 billion returned to the treasury without leakage. More than 850,000 women opened digital wallets during the programme, using them for subsidies, purchases, and transactions.

“These achievements prove that the people of Pakistan have the capacity to adopt digital technology — they only need encouragement and proper guidance,” she said.

Shaza Fatima announced that all government and citizen services would be shifted to fully digital platforms before the next Independence Day, eliminating queues and lengthy paperwork.

Pakistan, she added, had already established a digital identity system, developed a national data exchange layer, and was advancing its “Pakistan Stack” initiative. A new portal under development will provide online access to services such as paying electricity bills, renewing ID cards, and verifying academic degrees, ending the need for in-person visits.

She said NADRA and the PTA were key partners in the transformation, alongside the Ministry of IT, National IT Board, and Board of Investment.

Recalling a “landmark achievement,” the minister said Pakistan had introduced groundbreaking digital legislation in January this year and was committed to enforcing it effectively.

Reflecting on Independence Day, she paid tribute to the sacrifices of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and the vision of Allama Muhammad Iqbal, noting that Pakistan was created 78 years ago as a free homeland where citizens could pursue their aspirations.

She said the country had endured wars, economic challenges, and the fight against terrorism. “We fought wars with a neighbouring country and made countless sacrifices in the war against terrorism,” she said.

Calling the occasion both a celebration and a renewal of national resolve, she urged unity, hard work, and a commitment to hand over a strong, prosperous, and peaceful Pakistan to future generations.