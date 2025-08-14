UK’s governance programme helps Punjab and KP save billions through public finance reforms: report

The UK’s Sub-National Governance Programme has unlocked £1.9 billion in Pakistan’s public finance through reforms in planning, budgeting, and revenue mobilisation, contributing to financial growth and development, The News reported.

A statement from the UK government highlighted that these reforms helped Pakistan save billions of rupees. Working closely with provincial governments, the programme has enabled reinvestment in public services.

Notably, the programme assisted the Government of Punjab in developing a comprehensive pension reform plan, including a new pension scheme where both employers and employees contribute, expected to save the government Rs2.7 trillion over the next 30 years.

In addition to financial savings, the reforms have positively impacted people’s livelihoods. In Punjab, the collection of social and economic data for 35 million people has improved the targeting of cash assistance and food subsidies.

The programme also contributed to the launch of social protection initiatives, including the Ba-Himmat Buzurg pension scheme for elderly people without income, and the Himmat Card, which provides financial aid to people with disabilities in Punjab.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), the programme helped introduce sustainable door-to-door waste collection, which is now being expanded across the province.

Sam Waldock, Development Director at the British High Commission, commented, “This programme demonstrates the impact of strong partnerships supporting long-term reform, improving service delivery, and enabling Pakistan to unlock more resources for its development, benefiting millions.”