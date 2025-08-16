Punjab allocates Rs96 billion for development projects, including Rs72 billion for model villages

LAHORE: The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) has approved a total of Rs96 billion for various development initiatives across Lahore and other districts in Punjab.

Chaired by Planning and Development (P&D) Board Chairman Dr. Naeem Rauf, the PDWP meeting focused on a series of key infrastructure and social projects.

A significant portion, Rs72 billion, was allocated for the establishment of model villages in Lahore and several other cities, including Dera Ghazi Khan, Sargodha, Bahawalpur, Rawalpindi, Multan, Gujranwala, and Sahiwal.

Additionally, Rs1.5 billion was approved for the protection and renovation of gurdwaras, churches, and temples across the province.

The meeting also approved Rs22.47 billion for sewerage and floodwater drainage improvement projects in various cities, including Khanewal, Kamoke, Vehari, and Wazirabad. These initiatives are expected to address critical infrastructure needs in the affected areas.