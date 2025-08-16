Punjab Food Authority aims to boost food exports to $10 billion, tackles food safety issues

Muhammad Asim Javed, Director General of the Punjab Food Authority (PFA), revealed that Pakistan’s food exports stand at around US $3 billion and have the potential to rise to US $10 billion with increased focus on food safety, quality production, and global market standards.

Speaking at the “Mera Brand Pakistan” Expo, organized by the Pakistan Business Forum at the Lahore Expo Centre, Javed highlighted that the expo showcased national brands and quality local products, drawing a crowd of over 200,000 people.

During the event, Javed discussed the establishment of a Business Facilitation Center aimed at promoting business networking, raising food safety awareness, and providing food business operators with the necessary guidance. He stressed that the Punjab Food Authority is fully cooperating with the business community to help enhance food exports.

Javed emphasized the importance of research and development, noting that producing goods according to international standards is key to significantly increasing exports. He also pointed out the ample opportunities for investment and start-ups in Pakistan’s halal food export sector.

He underscored the importance of improving production quality and building consumer trust to elevate Pakistani brands to international standards. “The day is not far when our products will be recognized worldwide under the ‘Made in Pakistan’ label,” he said, expressing optimism about the future of Pakistani exports.

On the same day, PFA enforcement teams took action against food safety violations, filing two FIRs against suppliers involved in selling fake milk and meat from dead goats. The operation, carried out across the district under Javed’s direction, led to the confiscation of 3,000 liters of fake milk, two dead goats, and hazardous meat.

The teams discovered a fake milk production unit on Raiwind Road, where synthetic milk was being produced using prohibited substances. The unit was shut down, and the supplier was arrested under five legal sections. In another operation in Dhariyan, a motorcycle carrying dead goats was intercepted, and the meat was discarded after being declared unfit for consumption.

Javed reiterated that the Food Authority is committed to promoting a healthy lifestyle and maintaining high food safety standards for the public, while events like the “Mera Brand Pakistan” Expo are vital in driving the national economy forward.