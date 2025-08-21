Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Foreign exchange reserves rise by $13 million during the week ending August 15, 2025

SBP's reserves increase by 0.09%, while commercial bank reserves grow by 1.16%

By News Desk

KARACHI: The foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increased by $13 million, or 0.09%, to reach $14.26 billion during the week ended August 15, 2025, according to data released by the SBP on Thursday.

Similarly, the country’s total reserves rose by $74.1 million, or 0.38%, bringing the total to $19.57 billion. Commercial banks also saw an increase in their reserves, which rose by $61.1 million, or 1.16%, to $5.31 billion during the same period.

In the current fiscal year, SBP-held reserves have seen a significant rise, growing by $5.19 billion, or 57.28%. Meanwhile, reserves in the current calendar year have grown by $2.55 billion, marking a 21.74% increase.

This consistent rise in reserves is a positive indicator for Pakistan’s financial position, supported by steady contributions from both the central bank and commercial banks, as well as overall improvements in foreign exchange liquidity.

Previous article
Chashma Sugar Mills approves amalgamation with subsidiary Ultimate Whole Foods
Next article
SECP releases Insurance Industry Statistics 2024
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.