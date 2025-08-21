Foreign exchange reserves rise by $13 million during the week ending August 15, 2025

KARACHI: The foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increased by $13 million, or 0.09%, to reach $14.26 billion during the week ended August 15, 2025, according to data released by the SBP on Thursday.

Similarly, the country’s total reserves rose by $74.1 million, or 0.38%, bringing the total to $19.57 billion. Commercial banks also saw an increase in their reserves, which rose by $61.1 million, or 1.16%, to $5.31 billion during the same period.

In the current fiscal year, SBP-held reserves have seen a significant rise, growing by $5.19 billion, or 57.28%. Meanwhile, reserves in the current calendar year have grown by $2.55 billion, marking a 21.74% increase.

This consistent rise in reserves is a positive indicator for Pakistan’s financial position, supported by steady contributions from both the central bank and commercial banks, as well as overall improvements in foreign exchange liquidity.