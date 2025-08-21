KP Cabinet approves Rs2 million aid for families of deceased, Rs0.5 million for injured in floods

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, approved a financial aid package of up to Rs2 million for each deceased individual’s family and Rs0.5 million for each injured person.

The decision came during a cabinet meeting held on Wednesday, which also saw the allocation of billions in additional aid aimed at aiding rehabilitation, restoring infrastructure, and accelerating recovery efforts in the flood-affected regions of the province. It also approved the release of Rs3 billion, with an additional Rs2 billion allocated for the ongoing relief and rehabilitation work.

The cabinet approved supplementary grants of Rs20 billion for near-completion projects.

In addition to the financial assistance, the meeting also discussed the restoration of essential services, such as health facilities, water supply schemes, and road connectivity in the affected areas. Special provisions for livestock care and veterinary assistance were also included in the recovery efforts.

Chief Minister Gandapur expressed deep concern over the scale of the damages and praised the district administration, Rescue 1122, and various other departments for their timely efforts in rescue operations. He assured the families that the provincial government is committed to ensuring that no victim is left behind, and that compensation payments were already being processed.

The chief minister further highlighted that data collection on property losses was underway to facilitate the provision of new homes to those who had lost their shelter. Compensation would also be provided for livestock and businesses. A dedicated account for public donations was announced to ensure transparency in the aid distribution process.

Further approvals included a Rs1 billion release to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to implement a “Food Stamp” program, which will provide Rs15,000 to each affected family. The Cabinet also approved Rs180 million for the families of martyred and injured personnel of the K-P Police, along with a compensation package for the five martyred helicopter crew members.

Other key approvals included Rs62.3 million for organizing Seerat Conferences during Rabiul Awal, Rs1.38 billion for the Kumbar Bypass Road project, and medical assistance of Rs20 million for former MPA Shaukat Yousafzai.

The meeting concluded with a report on the restoration of cellular coverage, which has been 65% restored in the affected areas, with full connectivity expected soon. Additionally, the Cabinet directed the legal team to expedite the clearance of audit-related cases and address any hurdles in financial management to ensure that relief measures were implemented swiftly.